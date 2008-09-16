New Fable II Screens Bring The Spooky

Maybe I haven't been paying close enough attention, but when I think of Fable II, I think of bright lit hills, cobblestone paths and cheery townsfolk of hobbit proportions. I don't think of glowing-eyed, pig-tailed specter girls and creepy goblins at twilight. Thanks, new screens from the Xbox 360 exclusive. You've forced me to take another look at Fable II.

Fable II Gallery