The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Far Cry 2 Video Talks Immersion


Far Cry 2 with its real time weather system, map editor, and cool gameplay mechanics is looking pretty solid. In this video Clint Hawking, the Creative Director of the game, shows us some of the different mechanics the development team has implemented to make the player feel more immersed. Knocking your dislocated shoulder back into place Martin Riggs style? Count us in!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles