The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New FIFA 09 Video Explains Adidas Live Season


Back at GC in Leipzig we told you about the Live Season System, a nifty little feature that will be showing up in FIFA 09. From the video this looks pretty promising. The Live Season System allows you to follow your favourite player through his real career and the game will update weekly accordingly. The catch? You'll have to subscribe to each league or all of them in a package and unfortunately, only the first week is free.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles