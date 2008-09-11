New Force Unleashed Developer Diary Covers Wii Version



When I was dragged to the midnight showing of Star Wars: The Clone Wars there were nerds fighting in front of the screen before the movie started with those $200 light saber replicas. Here's a word of advice, don't be that nerd. Instead, do it in the comfort of your own home with your trusty Wii-motes. This video highlights some of early levels we have seen before as well as the Wii Duel mode where you and a friend can pick characters from the Star Wars universe and duke it out. You can pick up the game this coming Tuesday.