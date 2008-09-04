The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Force Unleashed Producer Walkthrough


While a lot of us will be picking up The Force Unleashed for Xbox 360 and PS3 there are still plenty of folks who will be grabbing the PlayStation 2 and PSP version of the game. For that reason we got two new videos where Producer Dan Wasson walks us through some of the scenarios as well as the extra content on the PSP version. Second video after the jump.

Comments

  • Aversion Guest

    Belabras
    Its not a port, It was made at the same time, by a different studio.
    However, the Wii and psp versions are both ports of the PS2 version, But both the Wii and PSP contain some bonus content.

    Also, I didn't really enjoy any versions of the game. They are just room after room of button mashing.
    I hope someone somewhere plays the psp version mutliplayer though. Then maybe someone will see the maps I worked on :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles