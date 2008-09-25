The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Gears of War 2 Delta Blues Documentary


Last week we brought you the first two Gears documentaries and today is your lucky day because we got the third. The video talks about the decisions that are made when it comes to writing dialogue for the characters in Delta Squad. Turns out we're not going to be just focusing just on Marcus this time around and we'll be introduced to a few new characters as well.

Remember, Gears of War 2 is slated for release November 7th.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles