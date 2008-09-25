New Gears of War 2 Delta Blues Documentary

Last week we brought you the first two Gears documentaries and today is your lucky day because we got the third. The video talks about the decisions that are made when it comes to writing dialogue for the characters in Delta Squad. Turns out we're not going to be just focusing just on Marcus this time around and we'll be introduced to a few new characters as well.
Remember, Gears of War 2 is slated for release November 7th.
