The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Golden Axe: Beast Rider Video Developer Diary


We got a new developer diary from the one and only brown game ya'll know and love, Golden Axe: Beast Rider. Interestingly, act 1 of this video series focuses on the roots of Golden Axe starting with the original arcade game and progressing to the Sega Genesis. I would bet that most of us in Kotaku tower were guilty at one point or another of inserting massive amount of quarters into that blasted machine. Now that it crosses my mind, I don't think we have a single Golden Axe arcade in Boulder, Colorado. Do you still have one around in your area?

You can pick up Golden Axe: Beast Rider on October 14th for Xbox 360 and PS3.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles