New Golden Axe: Beast Rider Video Developer Diary



We got a new developer diary from the one and only brown game ya'll know and love, Golden Axe: Beast Rider. Interestingly, act 1 of this video series focuses on the roots of Golden Axe starting with the original arcade game and progressing to the Sega Genesis. I would bet that most of us in Kotaku tower were guilty at one point or another of inserting massive amount of quarters into that blasted machine. Now that it crosses my mind, I don't think we have a single Golden Axe arcade in Boulder, Colorado. Do you still have one around in your area?

You can pick up Golden Axe: Beast Rider on October 14th for Xbox 360 and PS3.