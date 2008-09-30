New Guitar Hero: World Tour Screens, You Decide

Of course we couldn't reasonably compare Guitar Hero: World Tour's PS3 graphics against the Wii version. However, you do have a choice of which version you pick up. For that very reason feel free to take a look at these new screenshots for both. Sorry Xbox 360 owners, we don't have any screens for you guys today, but we'll make it up to you later, I promise. Lots of screens in the galleries.
Guitar Hero: World Tour PS3 Screens
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink