New Halo Toy Line Features Wee Spartans, Big Hunter

McFarlane keep on releasing Halo figures, and the kids, the kids keep on buying them. Latest products to roll off the money-printing machine include some more Master Chief/Spartan variants, a range of 2.5" figures that come in three-packs (for hot desktop Red v Blue action) and a deluxe 8" Hunter figure, complete with intricate, wormy neck detailing.

Halo 3 Figures Gallery

IN STORES JANUARY 2009

'HALO' 2009, WAVE 1 - EQUIPMENT EDITION

5-inch scale figures with off-the-charts detail and articulation

* Master Chief (with rocket launcher and bubble shield)

* Elite Combat - Tan (with carbine rifle and gravity lift)

* Spartan Soldier EOD - Red (with dual SMGs and trip mine)

* Spartan Soldier Security - Olive (with dual maulers and radar jammer)

* Spartan Soldier Security - Steel (Game Stop UK and Target Australia Exclusive with dual SMGs and trip mine)

* Spartan Scout - Orange (with shotgun and radar jammer)

* Spartan Hayabusa - Pink (with shotgun and radar jammer)

* Spartan Hayabusa - Blue (with dual maulers and power drainer)

* PHOTO TO COME: Arbiter - Active Camo (with plasma sword and bubble shield)

'HALO' HEROIC COLLECTION 2009, WAVE 1

Halo 3 favourites in an all-new size. Three 2.5-inch figures per package to collect and trade.

Red Team

* Mark VI (with assault rifle)

* Mark VI (with battle rifle)

* Mark VI (with dual magnums)

Blue Team

* Mark VI (with assault rifle)

* Mark VI (with battle rifle)

* Mark VI (with dual spike rifles)

Lone Wolves Pack 1

* EOD - Steel (with assault rifle)

* Rogue - Olive (with carbine rifle)

* Mark VI - Blue (with dual magnums)

Lone Wolves Pack 2

* Mark VI - White (with battle rifle)

* EVA - Violet (with Spartan laser)

* Hayabusa - Red (with dual SMGs)

IN STORES FEBRUARY 2009

'HALO' HUNTER DELUXE ACTION FIGURE

In scale with our 5-inch Halo 3 figures, the Hunter stands more than 8 inches tall and has more than 28 moving parts.

*Figure release dates, lineups and weapons are subject to change.