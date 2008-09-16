Here you go, a new trailer for the PS3's Home. It shows how you connect to a multiplayer PS3 game via Home's "PSP", as well as some of the themed rooms built around certain games. The Uncharted one looks more Cocktail than Uncharted, but that Warhawk sand table is a concept we'd like to see plenty more developers copy.
New Home Trailer: Parlour Games, Themed Rooms
lol, classic comment from the dude near the end in the cowboy hat "I'm from the UK, so I watched it from my fiat."
