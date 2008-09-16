New Home Trailer: Parlour Games, Themed Rooms

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here you go, a new trailer for the PS3's Home. It shows how you connect to a multiplayer PS3 game via Home's "PSP", as well as some of the themed rooms built around certain games. The Uncharted one looks more Cocktail than Uncharted, but that Warhawk sand table is a concept we'd like to see plenty more developers copy.

Comments

  • dartmerc Guest

    lol, classic comment from the dude near the end in the cowboy hat "I'm from the UK, so I watched it from my fiat."

    ihavetheprincess.wordpress.com

    0
  • kavliari @Kavliari

    I cannot wait for home, it's the most awesome concept for an online community I've seen. I will be supporting this 100%

    0
  • Jomonjin Guest

    Well, well. That actually looks kinda cool. But what was with the porn music?

    0

