New Lich King Screens To Look At

As we announced yesterday, expansion pack World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King has officially been priced and dated, hitting stores on November 13th for US$40. Blizzard has released new Lich King screenshots, which should hopefully hold you over until November 13th. They may not though! Click through the gallery here. WoW: Wrath of Lich King Images [GameSpot via VG247]