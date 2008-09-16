As we announced yesterday, expansion pack World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King has officially been priced and dated, hitting stores on November 13th for US$40. Blizzard has released new Lich King screenshots, which should hopefully hold you over until November 13th. They may not though! Click through the gallery here. WoW: Wrath of Lich King Images [GameSpot via VG247]
New Lich King Screens To Look At
