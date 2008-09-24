New MotorStorm Pacific Rift Screens

You know, when you think about it MotorStorm was pretty good. There was definitely a sort of awe when it came to racing along the edge of a mile high cliff and being able to see everything. Hopefully, MotorStorm: Pacific Rift will be able to carry the torch further and fill in the gaps the original MotorStorm left empty. These new screenshots show off some of the gosh darn gorgeous visuals we can't wait to see in person. Four player split screen with giant monster trucks and molten lava? Count us in!

Motorstorm Pacific Rift Gallery