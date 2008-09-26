New Need For Speed: Undercover Trailer Really Shows First Gameplay



A while back we posted a trailer that claimed to have the first in game footage of Need For Speed: Undercover. The truth is that it really didn't show a whole lot. In fact it was more like a teaser. Today however, we got a new trailer that I can safely say has some of the first real gameplay footage we've seen so far. How does it look? well, if you've been itching to taunt police at high speeds with shiny expensive cars, then Need For Speed: Undercover might be for you.