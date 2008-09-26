A while back we posted a trailer that claimed to have the first in game footage of Need For Speed: Undercover. The truth is that it really didn't show a whole lot. In fact it was more like a teaser. Today however, we got a new trailer that I can safely say has some of the first real gameplay footage we've seen so far. How does it look? well, if you've been itching to taunt police at high speeds with shiny expensive cars, then Need For Speed: Undercover might be for you.
New Need For Speed: Undercover Trailer Really Shows First Gameplay
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
since when can a 4WD audi R8 do a burnout :|