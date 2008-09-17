New Phantasy Star Zero Screens

Last week's Famitsu announced that Phantasy Star Zero was coming to the Nintendo DS. The game's characters are designed by Toshiyuki Kubooka (THE [email protected]), and the scenario is mystery novel writer Teru Arai and former PSO quest honcho Tooru Shiwasu. The up-to-four-player game features multi-player over Nintendo WiFi. The chat system even supports stylus sketches. Have a look at these screens in the gallery.

