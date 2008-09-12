New Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 Trailer



Pro Evolution Soccer Fans rejoice! We got a new video for the upcoming PES 2009. How does the game look? Well, pretty darn good if you ask me. While there'll be a few new improvements in 2009 such as a new Teamvision system and better physics, there doesn't seem to be much of an evolution in gameplay versus 2008. Though, I am sure this is for good reason since Pro Evolution has always striven for realism.

