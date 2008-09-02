New PSP Finally Dated for Japan, Bundles Announced

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony Computer Entertainment Japan also announced today that the revamped PSP (PSP-3000) has a Japan release date: October 16th. According to the press release, the new PSP will be priced at ¥19,800 ($A220). What's more, Sony announced that the upcoming PSP bundles for titles Gundam vs. Gundam, Patapon 2 and DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY will of course be packaged with the PSP-3000. Those bundles will hit later this year and be priced at ¥24,840 ($A275), ¥23,800 ($A262) and ¥25,890 ($A285) respectively.

