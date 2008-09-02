New PSP Finally Dated for Japan, Bundles Announced

Sony Computer Entertainment Japan also announced today that the revamped PSP (PSP-3000) has a Japan release date: October 16th. According to the press release, the new PSP will be priced at ¥19,800 ($A220). What's more, Sony announced that the upcoming PSP bundles for titles Gundam vs. Gundam, Patapon 2 and DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY will of course be packaged with the PSP-3000. Those bundles will hit later this year and be priced at ¥24,840 ($A275), ¥23,800 ($A262) and ¥25,890 ($A285) respectively.