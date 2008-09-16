The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Punisher Video Game Teased? Yes!

Does Marvel have another video game based on The Punisher in the works? With the third Punisher movie (fronted by its third actor playing Frank Castle) due to hit theatres later this year, it wouldn't surprise us if Marvel had a third game based on the anti-hero vigilante. With a fun, side-scrolling beat 'em up arcade romp from Capcom and a so-so received console game from THQ under its belt, today's teaser at Marvel.com reminds us that The Punisher is no stranger to gaming.

Marvel's video game blog The Danger Room, in one of its very infrequent updates, teases "Feel free to speculate" in regard to the image of The Punisher taking on a slew of wannabes. That's all the info they provide.

THQ and Volition were responsible for the previous Punisher game, which hit the Xbox, PC and PlayStation 2. Marvel and THQ are still somewhat cozy, but we don't have any knowledge of the two announcing such a project was in the works.

Feel Free to Speculate... [The Danger Room via 4CR]

Comments

  • AJ Guest

    As long as Garth Ennis writes it I'll but it.

    It would be especially cool if they used some of the plot lines and concepts in the highly violent and confrontational MAX imprint of The Punisher.

    0
  • DONAR Guest

    Frank rules.

    Now let him loose in a town with the scope and freedom of Liberty City, let him set up weapons caches all over town, beat information out of the scum in the alleys and work his way up to the Kingpin.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles