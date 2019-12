I myself am a LOST and Battlestar Galactica kinda guy, but everyone keeps telling that Heroes is a pretty decent show. To celebrate the premiere of the third season, Ubisoft came up with this great parody involving one of their very own cuddly bunnies with never-ending ambitions of world conquest.

Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party will be hitting the Wii and Nintendo DS on November 21st.