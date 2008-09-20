New Rock Revolution Scars on Broadway Trailer



Don't get me wrong, Rockband and Guitar hero (with the right drunk friends) are both a blast, but I'm really on the fence about Konami's Rock Revolution. It's not that the game looks bad - the drumset looks fun to play. It's that there doesn't seem to be anything really new about it and there isn't a guitar controller for it. Regardless, we have a new trailer for the game featuring Scars on Broadway you guys are more than welcome to take a look at.

The game will be hitting shelves on October 14th for Wii, PS3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo DS.