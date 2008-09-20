New Rock Revolution Scars on Broadway Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Don't get me wrong, Rockband and Guitar hero (with the right drunk friends) are both a blast, but I'm really on the fence about Konami's Rock Revolution. It's not that the game looks bad - the drumset looks fun to play. It's that there doesn't seem to be anything really new about it and there isn't a guitar controller for it. Regardless, we have a new trailer for the game featuring Scars on Broadway you guys are more than welcome to take a look at.

The game will be hitting shelves on October 14th for Wii, PS3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo DS.

