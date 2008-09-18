The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Saints Row 2 Trailer Reveals Voiceover Talent


Good morning everyone! For our first video of the day we take a look at some of the voice talent going around in Saints Row 2. While characters such as Johnny Gat played by Daniel Dae Kim (best known for his role of Jin on LOST) and Troy (Michael Rappaport) will be returning, there's some new blood in Stilwater. Among the new players include Neil Patrick Harris, Michael Dorn, Jamie Presley and Eliza Dushku. Just a heads up the video has some language in it so if you're at work you might want to turn the volume down.

The game is slated for release on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 October 14th in North America.

Comments

  • Dial-A-Doe Guest

    sure it'll be kinda fun but it's so shallow. it tries too hard but people will enjoy it. The word 'WIGGA' comes to mind.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles