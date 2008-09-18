New Saints Row 2 Trailer Reveals Voiceover Talent



Good morning everyone! For our first video of the day we take a look at some of the voice talent going around in Saints Row 2. While characters such as Johnny Gat played by Daniel Dae Kim (best known for his role of Jin on LOST) and Troy (Michael Rappaport) will be returning, there's some new blood in Stilwater. Among the new players include Neil Patrick Harris, Michael Dorn, Jamie Presley and Eliza Dushku. Just a heads up the video has some language in it so if you're at work you might want to turn the volume down.

The game is slated for release on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 October 14th in North America.