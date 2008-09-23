Hercules is so huge! Look at him! That guy could eat Schwarzenegger for lunch and still have room for Kevin Sorbo, but to be fair there's really always room for Kevin Sorbo. Codemaster's Rise of the Argonauts has quickly risen in my opinion over the last few months, ever since I got to see the game in action during E3. What I initially thought to be a cheap attempt to capitalise on the popularity of God of War is shaping up to be one of my most eagerly anticipated titles of the year. If the gameplay is up to par with the art direction seen in these new screenshots, I will not be disappointed.
New Screens Raise Argonauts Higher
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink