New Screens Raise Argonauts Higher

Hercules is so huge! Look at him! That guy could eat Schwarzenegger for lunch and still have room for Kevin Sorbo, but to be fair there's really always room for Kevin Sorbo. Codemaster's Rise of the Argonauts has quickly risen in my opinion over the last few months, ever since I got to see the game in action during E3. What I initially thought to be a cheap attempt to capitalise on the popularity of God of War is shaping up to be one of my most eagerly anticipated titles of the year. If the gameplay is up to par with the art direction seen in these new screenshots, I will not be disappointed.

Rise of the Argonauts Gallery