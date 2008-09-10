New Sengoku Basara For PSP

Who loves you, PSP? Capcom does! While Monster Hunter already selling oodles of PSPs, the company continues to show its support with hack-and-slash title Sengoku Basara Battle Heroes for the Sony portable. The game features 2-on-2 battle and will also support up to 4-players via the ad hoc wireless mode. Game drops in Japan next spring.
