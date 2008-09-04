The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Skate 2 Trailer


Uh....Tony who?

Comments

  • Dee-Dee Guest

    hey my name is Dee-Dee. I'm a female skateboarder, 19 yrs old and live in a small place called Tully..Just like to state that seeing n being in a small place like this, we have tonnes of young skaters and one thing is noone knows that we exist, so i just like to note that if anyone wants to see what these kids got, man come to Tully, Nth Qld, and actually see the talent peepz.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles