Uh....Tony who?
New Skate 2 Trailer
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
hey my name is Dee-Dee. I'm a female skateboarder, 19 yrs old and live in a small place called Tully..Just like to state that seeing n being in a small place like this, we have tonnes of young skaters and one thing is noone knows that we exist, so i just like to note that if anyone wants to see what these kids got, man come to Tully, Nth Qld, and actually see the talent peepz.