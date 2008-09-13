New Skate It Trailer

This trailer for the Wii version of Skate It shows off some of the exotic locations where It may be Skated. You got your London (red phone boxes - you don't find THOSE anywhere else), Paris (or Blackpool — hard to tell at this resolution), Barcelona (no Gaudi grinding, sadly), Rio (sand) and Shanghai (chinese-looking benches).

The Wii version will let you use the balance board in conjunction with your Wii-mote - place your bets now for the first person to sue when they break it trying to do an Ollie.