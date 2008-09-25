New (Small) Chrono Trigger DS Screens

The newest issue of magazine Shonen Jump has a few new scans of the DS Chrono Trigger, one of which features wireless "Monster Battles" with monsters that you've raised. The game was originally released for the SNES, and the DS version will feature new content and be the first time it has been released in PAL territories.



Shonen Jump scan - Chrono Trigger (monster battling confirmed via 'arena' shot) [Go Nintendo]