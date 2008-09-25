The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New (Small) Chrono Trigger DS Screens

The newest issue of magazine Shonen Jump has a few new scans of the DS Chrono Trigger, one of which features wireless "Monster Battles" with monsters that you've raised. The game was originally released for the SNES, and the DS version will feature new content and be the first time it has been released in PAL territories.


Shonen Jump scan - Chrono Trigger (monster battling confirmed via 'arena' shot) [Go Nintendo]

  • 2c-b Guest

    Finally, this game for PAL territories. And to think, we only had to wait a mere 13 years.

