New Smashing Pumpkins In GH: World Tour DLC

It's another band rhythm video game first as Activision announces that Smashing Pumpkins will debut their new single "G.L.O.W". as part of a track pack for Guitar Hero: World Tour before the song is released to the general public. The song, which I highly doubt has anything to do with the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, will be part of a Smashing Pumpkins track pack, rounded out by "1979" and "The Everlasting Gaze". That makes four Smashing Pumpkins songs for Guitar Hero: World Tour, with "Today" shipping on the disc.

In addition to the music, Smashing Pumpkins front man and creepiest bald man in music since Peter Garrett from Midnight Oil, Billy Corgan will appear in the game as a playable character, allowing players to experience the joys of being Corgan as they advance through their vocal or guitar careers. I say screw that. I want an entire band made up of Billy Corgan. Corgan on bass. Corgan on drums. Corgan selling refreshments at the concessions stand. It's the stuff nightmares are made of.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS TO DEBUT NEW SINGLE "G.L.O.W." AS PART OF DOWNLOADABLE SONGPACK EXCLUSIVELY FOR GUITAR HERO® WORLD TOUR



In-Game Model of Vocalist and Lead Guitarist, Billy Corgan, and "Today" from Four Times-Platinum Album Siamese Dream To Rock On-Disc at Launch

Tuesday 2nd September/... The Smashing Pumpkins, one of rock's defining and most acclaimed bands who've sold over 30 million albums, is coming to Activision Publishing, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: ATVI) Guitar Hero® World Tour in a ground-breaking way as the band will debut its new single "G.L.O.W." exclusively in the game. This marks the first time a band has recorded a new song exclusively for the franchise which will be released afterwards, giving Guitar Hero® fans exclusive access to Smashing Pumpkins music before anyone else. The new track, bundled with two other rocking Smashing Pumpkins hits, "1979" and "The Everlasting Gaze," will be available post-launch of the game as a three-song downloaded content pack.

Additionally, on-disc with the release of Guitar Hero World Tour this autumn, The Smashing Pumpkins' singer, songwriter and lead guitarist Billy Corgan will appear as an in-game character and will bring with him "Today," the band's smash hit from their pivotal and four-times platinum 1993 album Siamese Dream. "Today" is one of the band's many hits that have defined the alternative music era and continue to resonate on modern rock radio, influencing a whole new generation. Players will be able to experience the unique alternative rocker's likeness in-game as he sings and shreds on guitar, or play as the revered rock star throughout their vocal and axe careers.

When the house lights go down this fall, a new generation of guitarists, drummers and fearless frontmen will come together and rock with Guitar Hero World Tour. The latest installment in the #1 best-selling video game franchise of 2007, Guitar Hero World Tour transforms music gaming by expanding Guitar Hero's signature guitar gameplay into a cooperative band experience that combines the most advanced wireless controllers with new revolutionary online* and offline gameplay modes including Band Career and 8-player "Battle of the Bands," which allows two full bands to compete head-to-head online for the first time ever. The game features a slick newly redesigned guitar controller, drum kit controller and a microphone, as well as an innovative Music Studio music creator that lets players compose, record, edit and share their own rock 'n' roll anthems. Music creators will also be able to share their recordings with their friends online through GHTunesSM where other gamers can download and play an endless supply of unique creations.