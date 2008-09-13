New Solid Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood Trailer

We haven't seen a whole lot of gameplay footage coming from the recent Sonic Chronicles trailers. Perhaps Bioware wants to keep a lid on it so not to spoil the story. Regardless, we have the newest trailer which gives us a glimpse of what we can expect come September 30th.
