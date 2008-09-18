The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New Sonic Unleashed Screens


There's little doubt, Sonic Unleashed is looking a lot better than Sonic Team's other recent outing most of us are still trying to forget. In fact, any Sonic game without a blue hedgehog's desire to trade saliva with a Homo sapien appeals to me. Speaking of Unleashed, we got some new screenshots from what looks like the Wii version. Apparently the Xbox 360 and PS3 version of the game will use Sonic Team's "Hedgehog Engine," which has been in development since 2005.

Expect the game on PS3, Xbox 360, PS2 and Wii November 18th.

