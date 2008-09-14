New Sonic Unleashed Trailer

So here's a trailer for Sonic Unleashed, added on Thursday. You can judge for yourself if the Were-Sonic features here look like something you want to play. Regular Sonic mode seems all know-and-love familiar; in the beastly beat-em up, check out the spinning Schick Quattro attack and the running man tap-dance on a foe's skull. Tipster Max Mello points out Sonic does talk in lycanthrope mode, so listen for it.
I dunno, the dual "dark" character, stretchy arms combat ... reminds me a little too much of Venom and Ultimate Spider-Man.
Sonic Unleashed — Werehog Unleashed [Gametrailers]
