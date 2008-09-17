New Stormrise Trailer and Screens Are Stormrisey!

Real-time strategy? On a console? Yeah, it's not that new of a concept, but whether Sega and Creative Assembly's Stormrise will be any good remains to be seen. It's post-apocalyptic, which is rarely a bad thing. This recent trailer (and recent batch of screens) will probably be close to what you'll see on the Xbox 360, PC and PlayStation 3 in 2009, which.... well, you'll have to take a peek to see how you feel about the future of RTS games.

Stormrise Gallery