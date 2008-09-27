Nex Xbox Experience - Themes And Friends

Over at the Gamerscore Blog they're continuing their weekly series on The New Xbox Experience, this week taking a look at how the changes will effect themes and your friends list, or more precisely, how the two will interact. In the screenshot above (click for a closer look) you can see the friends in the example are hanging out next to various items reflecting the theme you have in the background. A nifty idea, though it is sure to cause some problems for third-party themes. What kind of objects you you place behind avatars hanging out on a scantily clad Gemma Atkinson? Bikini wax? An airbrush? All will be revealed in due time.
NXE - What You Want to Know: Themes 2.0 and Friends Channel [Gamerscore Blog]
