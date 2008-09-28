The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New Xbox Experience Site Launches

Check your email, you probably just got a notice from Microsoft inviting you to a site demonstrating the new Xbox Live experience. No, a release date is not specified. The site features examples of the content and features you can expect once it does arrive, presented in a simulation of the new dashboard. There are videos on avatar creation and interaction with your friends (some of which we've already seen), and another touting its online entertainment capabilities. Everything has the bigger-better-more company shine on it. The addition of the Inside Xbox channel looks intriguing, but few specifics beyond the teasers offered.

New Xbox Experience [Xbox.com]

