Next Version Of Windows To Handle Game Updates Automatically

Windows 7 - the successor to Vista - is already out there in the hands of testers. And while it's early, early days (ie it still looks exactly like Vista), a few additions/changes have already surfaced. Most pressing of those for you, video game enthusiast, is that if this screen is to be believed, it looks like the new OS will give you the option of letting Windows handle your game updates/patches. Handy (if it can be trusted).
Windows 7 M3 Build 6780: Pictures and Videos(soon) [thinknext, via Shacknews]
