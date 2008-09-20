Next Week On Rock Band: Rush's 'Moving Pictures' (And We Mean It This Time)

The release of Rush's "Moving Pictures" album for Rock Band didn't quite go as planned in August. Prog-rockers were understandably upset, but Harmonix swears that, next week, you'll finally get it as downloadable content. For just $10.99 (880 Microsoft Points) you'll get all these classic Rush tracks, including "The Camera Eye" which clocks in at just under 11-minutes. Buying in bulk? That's value!
Rush's "Moving Pictures" album includes the following.
- "Tom Sawyer" (orig version)
- "Red Barchetta"
- "YYZ"
- "Limelight" (orig version)
- "The Camera Eye"
- "Witch Hunt"
- "Vital Signs"
But wait, there's more!
In addition to a new batch of old Rush, you'll get this potpourri of new Rock Band DLC tracks, each just $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points).
- Bad Religion "Sorrow"
- The Cult "She Sells Sanctuary"
- Hot Hot Heat "Bandages"
- Kasabian "Shoot the Runner"
- Sleater-Kinney "You're No Rock N Roll Fun"
- Stone Roses "Love Spreads"
Not even remotely shabby! We'll take it!
