Next Week On Rock Band: Rush's 'Moving Pictures' (And We Mean It This Time)

The release of Rush's "Moving Pictures" album for Rock Band didn't quite go as planned in August. Prog-rockers were understandably upset, but Harmonix swears that, next week, you'll finally get it as downloadable content. For just $10.99 (880 Microsoft Points) you'll get all these classic Rush tracks, including "The Camera Eye" which clocks in at just under 11-minutes. Buying in bulk? That's value!

Rush's "Moving Pictures" album includes the following.

- "Tom Sawyer" (orig version)

- "Red Barchetta"

- "YYZ"

- "Limelight" (orig version)

- "The Camera Eye"

- "Witch Hunt"

- "Vital Signs"

But wait, there's more!

In addition to a new batch of old Rush, you'll get this potpourri of new Rock Band DLC tracks, each just $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points).

- Bad Religion "Sorrow"

- The Cult "She Sells Sanctuary"

- Hot Hot Heat "Bandages"

- Kasabian "Shoot the Runner"

- Sleater-Kinney "You're No Rock N Roll Fun"

- Stone Roses "Love Spreads"

Not even remotely shabby! We'll take it!