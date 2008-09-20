The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Next Week On Rock Band: Rush's 'Moving Pictures' (And We Mean It This Time)

The release of Rush's "Moving Pictures" album for Rock Band didn't quite go as planned in August. Prog-rockers were understandably upset, but Harmonix swears that, next week, you'll finally get it as downloadable content. For just $10.99 (880 Microsoft Points) you'll get all these classic Rush tracks, including "The Camera Eye" which clocks in at just under 11-minutes. Buying in bulk? That's value!

Rush's "Moving Pictures" album includes the following.
- "Tom Sawyer" (orig version)
- "Red Barchetta"
- "YYZ"
- "Limelight" (orig version)
- "The Camera Eye"
- "Witch Hunt"
- "Vital Signs"

But wait, there's more!

In addition to a new batch of old Rush, you'll get this potpourri of new Rock Band DLC tracks, each just $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points).

- Bad Religion "Sorrow"
- The Cult "She Sells Sanctuary"
- Hot Hot Heat "Bandages"
- Kasabian "Shoot the Runner"
- Sleater-Kinney "You're No Rock N Roll Fun"
- Stone Roses "Love Spreads"

Not even remotely shabby! We'll take it!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles