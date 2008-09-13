The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Next Week On Rock Band: Who's Buying Peace Sells?

Next week sees the arrival of Megadeth's breakthrough album Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? join the slowly growing list of complete recordings available in Rock Band. The 1986 metal album will be priced at $10.99 USD (880 Microsoft Points) with individual tracks going for $1.99 (160 Microsoft Points). Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? features seven tracks.

* "Wake Up Dead"
* "The Conjuring"
* "Devil's Island"
* "Good Mourning / Black Friday"
* "Bad Omen"
* "I Ain't Superstitious"
* "My Last Words"

Title track "Peace Sells" appears on the Rock Band 2 disc itself, but we're unsure if it will be offered as DLC upon release. We'll check in. But wait! There's more!

Joining em>Peace Sells...But Who's Buying? will be a Rock Band Tour four-pack, featuring, you guessed it, artists participating in the upcoming Rock Band Tour. For a limited time, the Rock Band Tour pack will clock in at just $3.99 (320 Microsoft Points) or $.99 (80 Microsoft Points) each.

* "One of Those Nights" by the Cab
* "Hands Down" by Dashboard Confessional-
* "She's a Handsome Woman" by Panic! At the Disco
* "Natural Disaster" by Plain White T's

So... who's buyin'?

