Nintendo Announces... Wii/DS WiFi Router (Bwah?)

Nintendo has announced a "Nintendo WiFi Network Adapter" for the Nintendo Wii... which already has WiFi. While some users have difficulty getting their Wii consoles online, this should hopefully streamline that. The adaptor will go on sale September 18th in Japan for ¥5,800 (US$ 53) on Nintendo's homepage. This wireless LAN router can be used with the Nintendo Wii and DS as well as PCs and other devices.

The Nintendo WiFi Network Adaptor has a switch for three modes on the back: "Router", "Bridge" and "Auto". "Router" is self-explanatory, while "Bridge" connects to another router and then communicates with the Nintendo DS and Wii. "Auto" apparently can automatically switch the household's network over automatically.

Oh, and those hoping for an HDD for the Wii, tough crap.

