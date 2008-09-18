Nintendo Captures Lucrative Handbag Rental Market

In a move that once again proves that Nintendo is willing to great lengths to make sure everyone enjoys their products but their hardcore fans, Nintendo has teamed up with handbag rental portal From Bags To Riches to include Nintendo DS systems with select bags through the end of the year. Yes, apparently some handbags are too expensive to just buy. It confuses me too. Cammie Dunaway, on the other hand, seems like she knows exactly what's going on.

"Almost half the Nintendo DS systems sold in the United States last year belong to women," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "With From Bags to Riches, we can help the growing population of female gamers test drive some great Nintendo DS games - and look good while they're doing it."

She's right! Come on girls, let's show em what we got! *snaps his fingers and struts*

Nintendo DS Becomes the Hot Tech-Cessory for Fashion-Conscious Women

'From Bags to Riches' Includes DS Systems with Fashion Handbag Rentals

REDMOND, Wash.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Women who prefer the hottest designer handbags draped over their arms will now be able to have the hottest portable video game system at their fingertips as well. Nintendo has partnered with From Bags to Riches, a popular online handbag-rental service, to include stylish and colorful Nintendo DS™ systems and games with some rentals through the end of 2008.

From Bags to Riches subscribers will have the chance to borrow a Nintendo DS and games, free of charge, with a 30-day rental of one of From Bags to Riches' featured handbags from such coveted designers as Prada, Tory Burch, Gucci and Juicy Couture. Consumers can choose the handbag and Nintendo DS that best suit their taste on FromBagstoRiches.com. After the conclusion of the rental period, consumers simply return the Nintendo DS along with the bag.

The designer handbags will be accompanied by a variety of chic Nintendo DS colours, including Metallic Silver, Metallic Rose, Onyx, Crimson/Black or Cobalt/Black. Subscribers will also be able to select from a collection of popular games such as Mystery Case Files™: MillionHeir™, Brain Age™: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day and Nintendogs™.

"In today's fashion world, carrying customised accessories means everything," said Kara Richter, CEO and founder of From Bags to Riches. "With the addition of the stylish Nintendo DS, Nintendo brings to fashion accessories what Prada brought to stylish messenger bags."

"Almost half the Nintendo DS systems sold in the United States last year belong to women," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "With From Bags to Riches, we can help the growing population of female gamers test drive some great Nintendo DS games - and look good while they're doing it."

More information about the promotion can be found at www.frombagstoriches.com. For more information about Nintendo DS, visit www.NintendoDS.com.