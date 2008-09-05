The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo DS Now On Sales Cruise Control In Japan

The Nintendo DS looks like its back on pace in Japan, outselling the PSP in the country for the fourth week in a row. With no major software releases for Sony's portable platform in the coming weeks, it appears it will stay that way for a while. Not much in the way of change for the week of August 25 to 31, as we await the Japanese release of Infinite Undiscovery to see if that shakes things up on the Xbox side.

Nintendo DS - 56,439
PSP - 41,664
Wii - 35,755
PlayStation 3 - 9,775
PlayStation 2 - 8,810
Xbox 360 - 3,124

