Nintendo DS Now On Sales Cruise Control In Japan

The Nintendo DS looks like its back on pace in Japan, outselling the PSP in the country for the fourth week in a row. With no major software releases for Sony's portable platform in the coming weeks, it appears it will stay that way for a while. Not much in the way of change for the week of August 25 to 31, as we await the Japanese release of Infinite Undiscovery to see if that shakes things up on the Xbox side.

Nintendo DS - 56,439

PSP - 41,664

Wii - 35,755

PlayStation 3 - 9,775

PlayStation 2 - 8,810

Xbox 360 - 3,124