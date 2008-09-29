Nintendo Europe's Fall/Winter Lineup Revealed

Nintendo Europe slid out a news release dated Thursday including specific release dates for several Wii and DS titles in Europe. Disaster: Day of Crisis hits Oct. 24 and for all you cacophophiles, Wii Music starts banging pots and pans on Nov. 14. Animal Crossing: Let's Go to the City, was given "December 2008" release dates. On the DS, KORG DS-10 is Oct. 10.

Everything else involves bundles and accessories (Wii Speak, December 2008.) Full list plus news release is on the jump.

Wii Software 2008

Wario Land: The Shake Dimension — Sept. 26.

Disaster: Day of Crisis — Oct. 24.

Trauma Center: New Blood — Nov. 7.

Wii Music — Nov. 14

Naruto Clash of Ninja Revolution 2 European Version (TOMY / Nintendo) — December

Animal Crossing: Let's Go to the City — December



Wii Accessories 2008

Wii Remote Wrist Straps (4 pcs. Pink, Green, Blue, White) — Oct. 17.

Wii Speak — December



Nintendo DS Bundles 2008

All releasing in October

Nintendo DS Lite White + Brain Training

Nintendo DS Lite White + Nintendogs (Labrador & Friends)

Nintendo DS Lite Pink + Nintendogs (Labrador & Friends)

Nintendo DS Lite Black + Brain Training

Nintendo DS Lite Red + Big Brain Academy

Nintendo DS Lite Turquoise + Cooking Guide: Can't decide what to eat

Nintendo DS Software 2008

Make 10: A journey of numbers — Sept. 26

Ace Attorney: Trials and Tribulations (Capcom / Nintendo) — Oct. 3

Naruto Ninja Council 2 European Version (TOMY) — Oct. 3

KORG DS-10 — Oct. 10

Professor Layton and the Curious Village — Nov. 7

Pokémon Ranger: Shadows of Almia — Nov. 21

News Release:

Nintendo unveils autumn and winter line-up

25th September 2008 - As the nights draw in and autumn makes it mark, Nintendo heats up with a whole host of exciting, new titles for all on the Nintendo DS and Wii. Whether you're a long-time gaming fan or someone looking for a new form of entertainment, you'll find that Nintendo has something for everyone's Christmas wish list. Creating fun for all the family, Wii Music arrives in November. Whether played by a music maestro or someone taking his first musical steps, this new title for Wii will have the whole family creating unique musical performances together with more than 60 different instruments to choose from. The fun continues as country living at its best arrives on Wii in Animal Crossing: Let's Go to the City. Live your life in your own, idyllic town as you customise your surroundings and make friends with the colourful and unique animals around you. With the introduction of the new Animal Crossing: Let's Go to the City game is the new Wii Speak accessory. Wii Speak lets you connect to friends and invite them to your town to experience life together whilst chatting online over Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection. Wario fans should prepare for some classic Wario platform action in Wario Land: The Shake Dimension. Wreak havoc in this epic, lush 2D adventure as you seek out treasure the Wario way! And if you're looking for an all-out, brand-new, action-adventure, make sure Disaster: Day of Crisis tops your list! Putting all your survival skills to the test, this intense and absorbing title lets you experience an ultimate day as you'd never expect. Something for everyone doesn't stop at Wii, as Nintendo DS also offers a wealth of new titles this autumn. From brand-new puzzle adventure Professor Layton and the Curious Village, which will stretch those lateral thinking skills, to the all-new Pokémon Ranger: Shadows of Almia, there is something for everyone no matter what your age and gaming taste. Music fans will also receive a treat as a fully-fledged, professional KORG synthesiser launches for the innovative handheld when KORG DS-10 launches in October.

Nintendo Unveils Autumn and Winter Lineup [Nintendo.co.uk]