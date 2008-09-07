Nintendo Gets Down with AARP

Nintendo, always on the hunt for new gamers, hit up the American Association of Retired People's [email protected]+ Expo in Washington, D.C. this week.

The expo gave the company the chance to win over even more people who will buy the Wii and never actually plug it in. I kid, though my parents have been the proud owner of a Wii for several months now and it remains safely ensconced in it's still sealed box.

Maybe if I drove down there and set it up for them they'd be high-fivein' over Brain Age 2 and Wii Sports too.