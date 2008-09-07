The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo Gets Down with AARP

Nintendo, always on the hunt for new gamers, hit up the American Association of Retired People's [email protected]+ Expo in Washington, D.C. this week.

The expo gave the company the chance to win over even more people who will buy the Wii and never actually plug it in. I kid, though my parents have been the proud owner of a Wii for several months now and it remains safely ensconced in it's still sealed box.

Maybe if I drove down there and set it up for them they'd be high-fivein' over Brain Age 2 and Wii Sports too.

