Nintendo Is Working On Something Better Than Wii HDD

Club Nintendo, the official Nintendo mag for Latin America, has interviews with Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and company exec Reggie Fils-Aime. According to translations from game site Go Nintendo, Miyamoto says there won't be any more peripherals — there's too many already. The game creator won't say if Wii Motion Plus will be in future Zelda games, but confirms what we already knew: They are working on new Zelda titles.

While Miyamoto says to expect an announcement about hard drive solutions in the future (but doesn't confirm an hard drive), Reggie says Nintendo is not making a hard drive and will come up with a better solution. Reggie also says a DS redesign is when sales go down, which seems to mean that we shouldn't get our hopes up at the present moment. Reggie also says that Animal Crossing is not casual and that the GTA DS game is for the core crowd. About Microsoft avatar, he adds that "copying is a way of flattering, so we're very flattered."

Hrm... Better solution than an actual hard drive? Why not, you know, just release a hard drive?

Reggie says no hard drive...but a better solution, while Miyamoto says enough with the peripherals [Go Nintendo via CVG][Pic]