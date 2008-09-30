Nintendo: New DS Story Didn't Come From Us

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

There's been much confusion, particularly in my head, since this weekend when Japanese business newspaper Nikkei reported with seeming unfaltering certainty that a new DS was coming from Nintendo. Even internanational wire service Reuters picked the story up.

Then early this morning Nintendo of Japan responded with a glorified no comment, saying in part that they are "always developing new products."

Now, responding to a request for comment from Kotaku, Nintendo of America weighs in with a slightly chunkier no comment, pointing out that Nikkei did not talk to Nintendo for their story. Interesting:

"The Nikkei newspaper wrote a recent story about a DS solely based upon their own research and speculation, without interviewing Nintendo. While Nintendo is always working on new hardware, we have not made any announcement about a DS and we cannot comment on the Nikkei story."

What's strange is that the original story (I had Ash check) never quotes any sources or in anyway indicates that the story is essentially rumour. The newspaper essentially reports it as fact. So I'm not sure what to make of this.

