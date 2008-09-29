Nintendo On That New DS Rumor...

Over the weekend, Nikkei Net announced that Nintendo plans to introduce a new iteration of the Nintendo DS sometime this year. This still yet unconfirmed DS will apparently feature a built-in camera and music playback as well as improved wireless functions. Nikkei Net writes that the new version is "expected to be priced below 20,000 yen" — the DS Lite is currently priced at 16,800 yen (US$158) in Japan. While there hasn't been an actual announcement, Nintendo issued a statement about this rumoured new DS:
We are always developing new products. However, since nothing has been announced officially, we are unable to comment at this time.
That's polite for "No comment".
新型ニンテンドーDSが年内に発売!? [Famitsu]
