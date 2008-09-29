The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nintendo On That New DS Rumor...

Over the weekend, Nikkei Net announced that Nintendo plans to introduce a new iteration of the Nintendo DS sometime this year. This still yet unconfirmed DS will apparently feature a built-in camera and music playback as well as improved wireless functions. Nikkei Net writes that the new version is "expected to be priced below 20,000 yen" — the DS Lite is currently priced at 16,800 yen (US$158) in Japan. While there hasn't been an actual announcement, Nintendo issued a statement about this rumoured new DS:

We are always developing new products. However, since nothing has been announced officially, we are unable to comment at this time.

That's polite for "No comment".

新型ニンテンドーDSが年内に発売!? [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles