Nintendo Portends Mysterious Kirby-Themed Events Next Week

Nintendo sends us word of a mysterious special event that will take place on the morning of September 18th, promising "A luminous spectacle that onlookers from coast to coast will be talking about." The only clue we have as to what the special event is about it the locations it's taking place at. Kirby Middle School, Kirby Historical Mill, Kirby Park, and Kirby Gate Shopping Centre. I feel the names mean something, but what? Damn you Nintendo for being so mysterious!

Authorities at Nintendo are forecasting an extraordinary celestial event this season. Expected to be visible on Sept. 18, this eye-popping occurrence will be best viewed from a handful of specific U.S. locations (see below). Experts are still deliberating over the scientific significance of this rare phenomenon, but evidence points clearly to the reemergence of a luminous entity that citizens from all walks of life will appreciate.

Could it be the long-awaited official announcement of the Kirby Wii title that Hal Laboratories has been working on? Seeing as Kirby Super Star Ultra for the DS is scheduled for release four days later, I very much doubt it. Hit the jump to see if you live close enough to any of these places to find out for yourself!

One-of-a-Kind Celestial Event Expected in September

Spectacular, Star-Filled Display Will Be Visible From Earth at Select Locations

WHAT:

Authorities at Nintendo are forecasting an extraordinary celestial event this season. Expected to be visible on Sept. 18, this eye-popping occurrence will be best viewed from a handful of specific U.S. locations (see below). Experts are still deliberating over the scientific significance of this rare phenomenon, but evidence points clearly to the reemergence of a luminous entity that citizens from all walks of life will appreciate.

WHO:

Fun-seeking families and anyone who loves a spectacular event

WHEN:

Thursday, Sept. 18, 2008

Peak Viewing Hours:

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. C.D.T.

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. E.D.T.

WHERE:

Optimum viewing locations are as follows and within a one-mile radius:

— Kirby Middle School - 1328 28th Street, Birmingham, AL 35234

— Kirby Historical Mill - 275 Church Road, Medford, NJ 08055

— Kirby Park - 301 Northampton Street, Kingston, PA 18704

— Kirby Gate Shopping Centre - 6548 Quince, Memphis, TN 38119