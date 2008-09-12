Nintendo Responds To August NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

There's little for Nintendo to say following another month of just doing the same old, same old — selling nearly a million hardware units and just barely keeping up with demand. Another half-million Nintendo DSs? Check. That ticks the install base to nearly 22 million. Nearly another half-million Wiis? 12 million strong install base, here they come.

And then there's the software. More Wii Play, more Mario Kart, more Wii Fit. Stop this merry-go-round of consistency! We want to get off!

We don't know how Nintendo's executive VP of sales and marketing Cammie Dunaway can keep coming up with things to say, in the light of such positivity. We're wondering if the corporate response will ever just consist of a shrug and a head-cock. Your corporate gloat awaits you.