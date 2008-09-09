Nintendo Totally Flattered By Microsoft's Avatars

Nintendo - under the impression they created the very idea of representing an online persona with a cartoon avatar - are flattered that Microsoft chose to use the things for their upcoming Xbox Live revamp. How flattered? They even throw in the dreaded "c" word, with Reggie telling the Spanish-language Club Nintendo that "copying is a way flattering, so we're very flattered". You know what else is flattering? Reggie's new do. Seems...thicker than it used to, no?
