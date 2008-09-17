Nintendo Undecided On What They're Showing At Fall Press Conference?

Nintendo aren't going to TGS. Nothing new there. But they will be holding a big press conference just before TGS, where they'll be announcing "new products". But, uh, what new products? And how many? And, most importantly, who are these new products for? Nintendo would have us believe they have absolutely no idea, telling Edge "In terms of the press conference, its content and announcements are still being finalised so we are not announcing anything at this time". Smoke and mirrors, eh? Fine, we'll play along. But know your silence will only breed unrealistic expectations from the faithful, Nintendo. You wheel out Brain Training Wii and there'll be blood on the streets.

Nintendo Confirms Autumn Press Conference [Edge][Image]