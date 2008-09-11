Nintendo's Girls Mode To Tap Into Your Inner Retail Employee

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The latest Famitsu was chock-full of game reveals, including our first look at Yakuza 3 and Phantasy Star 0. One title that we haven't covered is a new release from Nintendo, Wagamama Fashion Girls Mode. Why did we gloss over it? Because the Nintendo DS title is not unlike Nintendogs for fashion victims — think Nintendolls — as players are tasked with dressing up the needy customers who visit your small clothing store while staying within budget. Sounds delightful.

It's so very Japanese and reminds us of Sega's fashion focused Love & Berry series. It's due to hit Japan on October 23, if this happens to be your sort of thing and kanji makes sense to you. And you're a girl...

Nintendo Gets Fashionable on the DS [IGN]

