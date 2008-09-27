No Known Survivors Takes Dead Space's Narrative To The Web

Were you concerned EA's soon-to-be-released Dead Space would be lacking in the story department? Well, you shouldn't be. In fact, Dead Space's story is so large and expansive that they've been able to split it up over a series of animated comics and even an extremly bloody cartoon movie. To go along with those is an interactive, flash-based website, No Known Survivors, which takes a closer look at the game's backstory through two different prequel stories focusing on specific crew members before all hell breaks loose on the Ishimura.