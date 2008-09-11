The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No More Heroes Conceived While On The Toilet

Grasshopper Manufacture's Suda51 apparently gets a lot of thinking done on the can. While some of us may get our reading and portable gaming done during our private bathroom time, the creator of No More Heroes says he was inspired to create the Wii game while dropping the kids off at the pool.

Suda tells the Official Nintendo Magazine that the main character of No More Heroes, originally planned as an Xbox 360 title, was inspired by a pants down sit down session.

"I actually came up with the initial idea for a game featuring a [Johnny]Knoxville-style character whilst on the toilet", Suda says. "I decided to use that inspiration as the save game mechanic". He also used it as inspiration for one of the game's more memorable marketing campaigns. Okay, enough toilet talk.

The Making Of No More Heroes [ONM UK]

Comments

  • avsky Guest

    NMH is the best game to come out this year! Suda51 is an absolute genius.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles